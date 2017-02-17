Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After a season spent in New York, and another (all-time great) season in Texas, HBO’s The Leftovers is moving to Australia for its third and final season. It will probably be a lot like the movie Kangaroo Jack, with mischievous hoodie-wearing marsupials and fart jokes and Sugarhill Gang songs, right?

[watches the new teaser]

Maybe not.

HBO just released another look at season three, and, well, “intense” doesn’t do the clip justice. As Carrie Coon and a distressed-looking Justin Theroux — where’s Jill? — board a flight to Melbourne, the world is figuratively burning and literally flooding all around them. There’s mass chaos in the streets, people on fire (I guess the burning isn’t figurative, after all), possible beheadings, and as a friendly flight attendant warns everyone, “In the event of cabin decompression, place your oxygen mask over your mouth as we all prepare to take our last breath. Please be sure to keep your seatbelt fastened as everything you know and love will soon be gone.” In other words:

HBO

So… it’s not Kangaroo Jack. Got it. Creator Damon Lindelof decided to end the show after season three, as opposed to the five seasons Lost got, because, “I feel like there’s more story, but not MUCH more. And I don’t want to drag it out unnecessarily. Lots of fans and critics understandably had a sense that we could have ended after season two… That was a strong indication we were closer to the end than the beginning.” The end really is near.

The Leftovers returns to HBO on April 16.



