The CW’s recent superhero-filled “Invasion!” crossover helped breathe some new life into the network’s heavy slate of DC Comics properties — especially Legends of Tomorrow. Legends is undoubtedly a fun show, especially since its time travel conceit allows its heroes (and villains) to pop up in numerous times and places, thereby spicing things up for its audience. Compared to Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl, however, it doesn’t always meet the same levels of fandom hoped for by The CW. Enter George Lucas, the creator of Star Wars, Indiana Jones and just about every important pop culture reference pertaining to movies and science fiction in the past 40 years.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Matt Angel (Sweet/Vicious) will play a twenty-something Lucas who decides to leave film school and pursue other endeavors. As a result, the budding writer and director interrupts the Legends‘ own time stream by preventing movies like Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark and others from ever being made:

“Because of circumstances, the time aberration in episode 209 is George Lucas quits film school,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim tells EW. “As a result, he never makes Star Wars or Raiders of the Lost Ark. As a result, Ray, who became an engineer because of Star Wars, and Nate, who became a historian because of Raiders, slowly start to lose their brilliance, because those things that inspired them to become who they are didn’t exist.”

Guggenheim compares “Raiders of the Lost Art” to Flowers for Algernon, and jokes it will “be the episode where we’ll say that the show found a new gear in terms of how zany it can be, or it’s the episode that’s going to get us all fired.” Considering the show’s crazier moments, a cameo by a fictional young Lucas hell-bent on destroying what would otherwise become his own private empire doesn’t sound like anything anybody would get fired over.

The Legends of Tomorrow winter premiere airs Tuesday, January 24th at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

