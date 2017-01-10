FX

It’s a near-certainty that a Marvel Studios movie will end with a fight. It happened in Doctor Strange, it happened in The Avengers, it happened in Iron Man 3. But it won’t (probably) won’t happen in Legion, Noah Hawley’s new FX series set in the X-Men universe. The Fargo creator wouldn’t directly answer whether the show will directly connect to other Marvel properties — “I’m a firm believer the show has to stand on its own two feet… [David Haller’s] origin story hasn’t changed, so we haven’t changed that connection to the X-Men universe” — but he did say Legion will include certain superhero tropes.

“There may be capes,” Hawley told Entertainment Weekly. “There might not be flying capes. There might be like a count or Visigoth with a cape.” But he does want to be “very careful about sending a message that all conflict can only be resolved through battle. There is a sense in a lot of these stories that everything always builds to a big fight… I wanted to find a story that was just as exciting and interesting but doesn’t send the message that in the end that ‘might makes right.’ That was very much on my mind while making this.”

When the reporter pointed out Marvel’s history with big battles, Hawley responded, “I guess I’m a subversive.” Besides, if he writes himself into a corner but doesn’t want to go down the big-fight route (which, it’s worth mentioning, are very expensive), Hawley can always throw in some aliens.

It worked on Fargo.

