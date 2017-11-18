HBO

Lena Dunham has drawn a strong amount of criticism for her response to allegations of sexual assault against Girls writer/executive producer Murray Miller. Actress Aurora Perrineau is accusing Miller of raping her during an encounter in 2012, a claim the writer denies. While this would likely just be the latest in the long string of allegations that have gone public in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Dunham herself is drawing most of the attention due to her response supporting Miller and claiming Perrineau’s accusations are part of the “3 percent of assault cases that are misreported every year.”

According to The Wrap, Perrineau — the daughter of Lost and OZ actor Harold Perrineau — took a polygraph in September related to the incident and filed a police report. While the actress wouldn’t elaborate to The Wrap apart from confirming she filed a police report, the polygraph was obtained and its statement recounts the night of the alleged incident where she “consumed some alcoholic beverages” at the Standard Hotel: