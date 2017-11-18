Lena Dunham has drawn a strong amount of criticism for her response to allegations of sexual assault against Girls writer/executive producer Murray Miller. Actress Aurora Perrineau is accusing Miller of raping her during an encounter in 2012, a claim the writer denies. While this would likely just be the latest in the long string of allegations that have gone public in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Dunham herself is drawing most of the attention due to her response supporting Miller and claiming Perrineau’s accusations are part of the “3 percent of assault cases that are misreported every year.”
According to The Wrap, Perrineau — the daughter of Lost and OZ actor Harold Perrineau — took a polygraph in September related to the incident and filed a police report. While the actress wouldn’t elaborate to The Wrap apart from confirming she filed a police report, the polygraph was obtained and its statement recounts the night of the alleged incident where she “consumed some alcoholic beverages” at the Standard Hotel:
“He was flirting with me. I told him repeatedly that I was 17 years old,” Perrineau said in the statement.
The actress was with two friends, she said, and Miller asked one of them for a ride home “because he was drunk,” and the group agreed. Miller was 35 at the time.
She said everyone got out of the car at Miller’s home, and she did not want to, but “felt like I had to go along with everyone else.
“At some point, I woke up in Murray’s bed naked. He was on top of me having sexual intercourse with me. At no time did I consent to any sexual contact with Murray,” she said in the statement.
