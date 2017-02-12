Leslie Jones Makes Her Case For Playing Donald Trump On ‘SNL’

Sean Spicer Responded To SNL's Impression Of Him

We ended up with one Trump sketch during Alec Baldwin’s historic 17th time hosting Saturday Night Live, but it was the one where he barely appeared that probably brought more laughs. That’s because instead of Rosie O’Donnell donning the orange hair and makeup for the show, it was Leslie Jones looking for her chance to grab the brass ring.

Much was said all week about O’Donnell showing up on the show to play Steve Bannon or possibly take over for Baldwin as Trump. This was all thanks to Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer O’Donnell showing up on the show to play Steve Bannonsketch, the main drive behind Jones wanting the job in the sketch. If she can do it, why can’t Leslie Jones?

Well, it’s a no go from the moment Lorne Michaels sees her in her full Trump getup. Not only that, but she probably lost the role to Vanessa Bayer — a snake in the grass if I ever saw one. It still ends pretty well for Jones thanks to a chance encounter at the end of the sketch that might raise a few eyebrows at The White House. Or not since this is just a sketch comedy show on television and not real life.

