KoMut Entertainment

The teased revival of the NBC sitcom Will & Grace appears to have seemingly shifted into “confirmed” status. Series guest star Leslie Jordan has even attached a special number to the new run: 10. Ten episodes of W&G are apparently on their way.

KPBS spoke with Jordan ahead of his Straight Outta Chattanooga performance in San Diego. Jordan was pretty straightforward in sharing the status of the comedy in terms of its apparent rebirth. There’s no reason why it would be kept under wraps, but traditionally there’s a Today reveal or the like attached to this sort of thing.

“Here’s the way it works: [NBC] has ordered 10 [episodes].” shared Jordan, who earned an Emmy during his multiple appearances on the show. “It’ll be for next season, so they’ll go in in July.”

Jordan’s TV forecast doesn’t seem all that unreasonable. This year’s election sparked Will & Grace reunion showed a continued hunger for the ensemble comedy and keeping an eye on Karen Walker is a full-time responsibility. Plus, the nation’s cameo-based economy will receive a massive boost from the hundreds of celebrities that will no doubt pop by to play Jack’s overseas attorney or whatever. The show likes its famous faces and it will show them to you.

(Via TV Line)