NBC

Endlessly optimistic while also being relentlessly driven to succeed, there is a passion to Parks and Recreation‘s Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) that is unlike any other. However, what truly sets her apart is her predisposition for extreme caring. Whether it’s about the people in her inner circle, the citizens of Pawnee, or whatever challenge comes her away, Leslie approaches everything with passion and enthusiasm. It simply isn’t in her nature to be apathetic about anything. Even stuff that she hates — namely vegetables, libraries, and the town of Eagleton — inspires strong responses.

Some people are just made to care. If you’ve ever found yourself making elaborate birthday gifts for your friends, working late hours at work to ensure that you get the job done, or find yourself drawn to making your community better, you just might have a role model in Leslie Knope. If you ever find yourself in a situation where you care a little bit more (ok, probably a lot more) than those around you, these Knope gems will inspire you.