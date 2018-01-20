Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If only the 1980s knew the power couple it once had on its hands.

Dame Helen Mirren and (regular) Liam Neeson popped by The Graham Norton Show for the program’s usual blend of celebrity chat and saucy stories. Including in the latest episode was Mirren and Neeson being asked by Norton about their former romance. Mirren made the point it wasn’t just a simple date or two.

“We didn’t date, we lived together for four years — we were a serious item for a while,” she explained about her one-time main squeeze. “Lucky me!”

Neeson recalled the moment that left him smitten by Mirren. To be fair, she’s Helen Mirren and how could you survive sans smit? The Taken actor relayed how it played out while making the 1981 fantasy film Excalibur.

“I remember being on the set and standing with [actor and firend] Ciarán Hinds as Helen walked towards us dressed in her full Morgana Le Fey costume and we both went, ‘Oh f*ck’ and I was smitten,” Neeson said. “I think Ciarán was too but I was very smitten.”

His former flame was clearly touched by that assessment.

“I never knew that,” she replied. “You’ve never told me that before. It’s amazing.”

It wasn’t all fuzzy memories of love on Graham Norton’s talk show set. Fellow guest Jamie Dornan (chief spanker in the Fifty Days franchise) had his own memory to share. It involves genitals, self-discovery and misguided pubic hair dreams. Best to let him explain.