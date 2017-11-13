Amazon Gives The ‘Lord Of The Rings’ TV Show A Multi-Season Order

Despite throwing around money like it grows on talking trees, Amazon lacks a Game of Thrones-sized hit. “I do think Game of Thrones is to TV as Jaws and Star Wars was to the movies of the 1970s,” said Amazon Studios chief Roy Price earlier this year. “It’ll inspire a lot of people. Everybody wants a big hit and certainly that’s the show of the moment in terms of being a model for a hit.” Well, if you can’t beat them (with sneaky Petes), join them (with dragons).

Amazon is going forward with a previously-announced Lord of the Rings television series, which was given a multi-season commitment.

Set in Middle Earth, the television adaptation will explore new storylines preceding The Fellowship of the Ring. The deal also includes a potential additional spin-off series. The series will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Entertainment. (Via)

The Lord of the Rings is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the imagination of generations of fans through literature and the big screen,” said Amazon Studio’ head of scripted series Sharon Tal Yguado. “We are honored to be working with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line on this exciting collaboration for television and are thrilled to be taking The Lord of the Rings fans on a new epic journey in Middle Earth.”

If The Lord of the Rings: The TV Show becomes a hit (and there’s little reason to think it won’t be; even The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies made nearly $1 billion at the box office), then Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will be able to throw even more gold on the pile I imagine he sleeps on at night, Smaug-style.

