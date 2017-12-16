New Line

Having a hard time picturing someone other than Sir Ian McKellen in the role of Gandalf? You’re not alone. The actor finds the idea of a different talent in the wizard’s robe a bit jarring too. In fact, it’s enough to hint that Amazon’s TV take on Lord of the Rings might not have to deal with that issue at all. Release your gasps accordingly.

While being interviewed on Graham Norton’s BBC Radio 2 program, McKellen was asked about Amazon’s LOTR plans. Namely, how he feels about the prospect of a new Gandalf on the scene.

“Amazon are doing a TV series of Lord of the Rings,” started Graham. “Now isn’t that annoying? That there’s going to be another Gandalf in town?”

“What do you mean, another Gandalf?” responded McKellen.

According to the vet of the Peter Jackson films, it’s not as though he’s taken himself out of the running. (Even if he’s suggested before that he’s had enough.)

“I haven’t said yes because I haven’t been asked,” he explained. “But are you suggesting that someone else is going to play it? Gandalf is over 7000 years old, so I’m not too old.”

There you go, Amazon. The ball/ring is in your court. Even if McKellen passes, what could the harm? Fans protective of the Tolkien property would appreciate the effort and you get to talk to a charming film star. What’s not to like?

