Louis C.K. Suits Up In The First Trailer For His New Netflix Special

03.28.17 44 mins ago

Amy Schumer’s The Leather Special came first, though it was soon followed by Dave Chappelle’s double-header with The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas. So which of the massively famous stand-up comedians is next in line to debut their latest special on Netflix? That’d be Louis C.K., whose 2017 drops Tuesday, April 4th on the streaming platform. To commemorate the new comedy hour’s arrival, Netflix released the first trailer a week in advance.

Unlike the Schumer and Chappelle trailers before it, this one-minute short refrains from including any of the comedian’s actual routines. Instead, it operates more like an actual introduction to 2017: Louis arrives at the venue, goes to his dressing room, changes into the now-famous suit that perplexed longtime fans, and heads toward the main stage after leaving his coffee next to a piece of paper with “THIS IS IT” scrawled on it.

Yes, this is it — the veteran comic’s next special is finally here. Per the deal C.K. signed with Netflix back in February, however, fans shouldn’t assume “THIS IS IT” is some kind of code regarding the comedian’s career. That’s because 2017 is actually one of two new specials Louis will deliver to the streaming platform. The second, which he will likely begin touring with soon, won’t hit Netflix until sometime in 2018.

