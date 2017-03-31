There’s always a moment when someone is on The Tonight Show where you wonder how far can they take Jimmy Fallon before he reaches the line of what NBC wants to talk about before midnight. Louis C.K. is one of those guests and during his appearance on Thursday, he brought some prime ammunition. He kicks it off simple enough by talking naps, but then soon moves into sex territory, before ending up floating around with a bunch of poo jokes. It’s one of the better Tonight Show interviews in a long time and all thanks to Louis C.K. attempting to mess around with Fallon throughout. You don’t just drop several bathroom jokes in a row, interrupting the host in the process, without knowing exactly what you’re doing.