NBC / Mary Ellen Matthews

Netflix will premiere Louis C.K.’s next standup special, 2017, on April 4. And then, either to celebrate, promote, or offend everybody completely, the comedian will turn around and host SNL that weekend. It’ll mark his fourth time hosting the show and his first since the memorable/infamous season 40 appearance that featured his monologue on pedophilia and racism. That’s not saying it actually was offensive, but it did seem to have that effect on some folks. Hopefully C.K.’s response offended them too.

The comedian will be joined by The Chainsmokers as musical guests and seems focused on making up for not becoming a cast member back in the early days of his career. As he once told Seth Meyers before hosting back in 2015, he felt he had the “best version” of himself on stage in that audition and they didn’t want him. It likely explains his reasoning for wanting to host so many times in only a few years:

“I have to do it, because there are so many signs that it’s going to be an awful disaster. When you get an opportunity like that, you’ve got to go for it.”

Maybe this time around will be the charm. All eyes will surely be on the monologue.