Netflix

Netflix has joined the chorus of film distributors, television networks and stand-up comedians who have publicly cut ties with Louis C.K. following Thursday’s New York Times exposé. According to Times reporters Sopan Debb and Dave Itzkoff, the streaming giant issued a curt statement regarding the newly publicized allegations of sexual assault and harassment by C.K. and his management team. “The allegations made by several women,” it read, “are disturbing.”

NEW from @netflix – will not be producing a second Louis CK special: pic.twitter.com/Q2OeHM3JJg — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) November 10, 2017

As a result, Netflix determined “Louis’s unprofessional and inappropriate behavior with female colleagues has led us to decide not to produce a second stand up special, as had been planned.” The move is especially significant given the massive two-special deal Netflix announced with C.K. back in February. Along with fellow powerhouse comics Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres and others, the comedian’s deal with the streaming service helped distinguish it from streaming competitors, as well as the likes of Comedy Central and HBO.

Whether or not the first of these specials, April’s 2017, will remain available to stream on Netflix remains to be seen. However, seeing as how HBO announced it would drop all of C.K.’s content from its streaming service, including the comedian’s original stand-up specials with the premium channel, there is a precedent for it.

(Via New York Times)