Louis C.K. And Albert Brooks Will Align Forces In The Name Of Cartoon Cop Comedy Yuks On TBS

#TBS
01.14.17 2 hours ago

FX

A dream comedy scenario is unfolding before our eyes. (Or at least one we can build up to unreasonable heights.) Louis C.K. and Albert Brooks are aligning forces with TBS for a new animated offering that includes a dash of the expertise of Simpsons vet/The Office showrunner Greg Daniels too. Salivate, comedy dorks!

Variety reports that the former Dinner and a Movie haven has ordered ten episodes of the C.K./Brooks cartoon joint The Cops. The series will focus on police officers Al and Lou who “try their best to protect and serve, but don’t always succeed.” One wonders if C.K.’s character will be similar to his Parks & Rec cop alter-ego Dave Sanderson which is a show Daniels co-created.

“We have made the bold decision to put Louis C.K., Albert Brooks and Greg Daniels at the forefront of what is going to be a serious push into animated comedy for TBS in 2018,” shared TBS executive vice president of original programming Brett Weitz. “I only hope these newbies know what they’re doing.”

The Cops (title pending) joins the Fox refugee American Dad! as its animated network sibling. Are you optimistic about this collection of talents coming together or do you see disappointment ahead? Bust out your crystal gavel and give your verdict in the comments.

(Via Variety)

TOPICS#TBS
TAGSalbert brooksGREG DANIELSLOUIS C.K.TBSThe Cops

