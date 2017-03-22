Village Roadshow

Former Ask Harriet landing spot Fox is counting on romance, music mysteries and the charms of Jamie Foxx to capture your attention this summer.

This summer’s slate of unscripted programming for the network has been revealed with a healthy mix of new (or at least revived) properties and returning fare. Let’s get to the new stuff first because who doesn’t like shiny things?

The Andy Cohen hosted update of the sick day staple Love Connection will be making its reintroduction into the TV world on May 25. This version will attempt to foster romance (or discreet future boning) in a one-hour format with the promise that Cohen will bring “his personal brand of audacious fun to the series.”

Also new to the network? The game show/product placement showcase Beat Shazam. This game show is actually what it sounds like with the Shazam app getting top billing over host Jamie Foxx. Foxx has an Oscar, Shazam has the ability to sort out Sheryl Crow songs for your mom.