I said yes. A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

While the relationship between the Stark sisters on Game of Thrones has been quite fraught for the series’ run, the real-life friendship between Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams is delightful enough to warm even the most cynical of hearts. Between matching tattoos, Carpool Karaoke stints, and adorable documentation on social media, #Mophie is very real.

When news broke over the weekend that Turner was engaged to her boyfriend of about a year, Joe Jonas, sure, people were happy for the lovebirds, but many were curious to how Williams would respond to the news. After all, romantic relationships often require the blessing of the BFF. Williams did not disappoint, sharing the same image that Turner had with her own sweet message to the couple.

Congratulations to my beautiful girlfriend on her engagement 💍 This is just one of MANY life milestones we'll share. Love you both 💗 #mophie #jophie #holymoly A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Oct 16, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

Is love even love if it doesn’t have its own hashtag? Jonas is certainly a better option than any of Turner’s fictional fiancés, but it’s good to know that Williams and Turner are always in each other’s corners all the same. We saw what happened to the last guy that messed with Sansa.

