Roles You've Never Seen 'Game Of Thrones' Actors Play

Maisie Williams Has Had Enough Of The ‘Annoying’ Pursuit Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spoilers

01.29.17 1 hour ago

HBO

Maisie Williams is happy you’re a loyal Game of Thrones viewer. She’d prefer if you’d quit being a dick and trying to spoil the secrets of the HBO epic series before it airs, though.

Williams addressed the subject of leaked details (remember back when they were more of a movie/TV thing?) during an interview with Radio Times. Even with the pleas of the showrunners, GOT isn’t immune to details arriving before they were supposed to. Williams says she’s bummed out by the constant rush to uncover what the show is preparing.

“It really, really upsets me,” she explained. “Because, there’s only a certain group of people who’d look at that anyway, compared to the audience that watches the show.”

According to Williams, part of that disappointment comes from knowing that information might be supplied by GOT folks.

“But then it’s even more annoying when you know [the leaks] might be from someone on the inside, and it’s just like… you’re trying to make something really cool, that is really cool, and people really like, and it’s like ‘stop ruining it,'” she told Radio Times. “It’s such a childish, annoying thing to do. And yeah, it’s sad. It really annoys me.”

Williams acknowledges that there’s definitely still an audience for the show with spoilers circulating through the world, “but it does really grind my gears.” There’s probably a fantastic GOT/Walking Dead actor collective where they drink beer and get into shop talk about leaks. “So I’m trying to shield this corpse, right…” Ian McShane might be barred from the group, mind you.

“You say the slightest thing and the Internet goes ape,” said McShane on GOT spoilers in 2016. “I was accused of giving the plot away, but I just think get a f*cking life. It’s only t*ts and dragons.”

Season 7 of Game of Thrones is scheduled to appear on HBO this summer.

(Via Radio Times)

TAGSgame of thronesleaksMAISIE WILLIAMSspoilers

Around The Web

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 4 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP