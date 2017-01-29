HBO

Maisie Williams is happy you’re a loyal Game of Thrones viewer. She’d prefer if you’d quit being a dick and trying to spoil the secrets of the HBO epic series before it airs, though.

Williams addressed the subject of leaked details (remember back when they were more of a movie/TV thing?) during an interview with Radio Times. Even with the pleas of the showrunners, GOT isn’t immune to details arriving before they were supposed to. Williams says she’s bummed out by the constant rush to uncover what the show is preparing.

“It really, really upsets me,” she explained. “Because, there’s only a certain group of people who’d look at that anyway, compared to the audience that watches the show.”

According to Williams, part of that disappointment comes from knowing that information might be supplied by GOT folks.

“But then it’s even more annoying when you know [the leaks] might be from someone on the inside, and it’s just like… you’re trying to make something really cool, that is really cool, and people really like, and it’s like ‘stop ruining it,'” she told Radio Times. “It’s such a childish, annoying thing to do. And yeah, it’s sad. It really annoys me.”

Williams acknowledges that there’s definitely still an audience for the show with spoilers circulating through the world, “but it does really grind my gears.” There’s probably a fantastic GOT/Walking Dead actor collective where they drink beer and get into shop talk about leaks. “So I’m trying to shield this corpse, right…” Ian McShane might be barred from the group, mind you.

“You say the slightest thing and the Internet goes ape,” said McShane on GOT spoilers in 2016. “I was accused of giving the plot away, but I just think get a f*cking life. It’s only t*ts and dragons.”

Season 7 of Game of Thrones is scheduled to appear on HBO this summer.

