The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments from Brendan Dassey’s lawyers and the state yesterday as the Making A Murderer subject’s appeal continues to slowly wind its way through the justice system. Dassey’s fate now rests in the hands of seven judges who will rule in the coming months on whether police coerced a confession from the intellectually challenged teen that he raped and murdered Teresa Halbach in 2005.

The case against Dassey and his uncle Steven Avery got renewed interest after Netflix released a 10-part documentary series exploring the trials and appeals that followed. The full audio of Tuesday’s Seventh Circuit en banc hearing has been downloaded tens of thousands of times already. Now internet sleuths are busy trying to analyze the questions asked by judges and their tone in an attempt to decode which way they’ll rule. The panel seemed evenly split over the case, with one judge remaining completely silent.

“The investigators made my skin crawl watching this video,” Judge Diane Wood said. “He is obviously racking his brain about how he can answer in a way they will like.”

“There was no promise of leniency,” Judge Diane Sykes, a potential Trump Supreme Court nominee, countered later. “There was a vague suggestion, at best.”