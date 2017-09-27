Judge Declares Brendan Dassey’s ‘Making A Murderer’ Interrogation Made Her Skin Crawl

#Making A Murderer
09.27.17 11 mins ago

Netflix

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments from Brendan Dassey’s lawyers and the state yesterday as the Making A Murderer subject’s appeal continues to slowly wind its way through the justice system. Dassey’s fate now rests in the hands of seven judges who will rule in the coming months on whether police coerced a confession from the intellectually challenged teen that he raped and murdered Teresa Halbach in 2005.

The case against Dassey and his uncle Steven Avery got renewed interest after Netflix released a 10-part documentary series exploring the trials and appeals that followed. The full audio of Tuesday’s Seventh Circuit en banc hearing has been downloaded tens of thousands of times already. Now internet sleuths are busy trying to analyze the questions asked by judges and their tone in an attempt to decode which way they’ll rule. The panel seemed evenly split over the case, with one judge remaining completely silent.

“The investigators made my skin crawl watching this video,” Judge Diane Wood said. “He is obviously racking his brain about how he can answer in a way they will like.”

“There was no promise of leniency,” Judge Diane Sykes, a potential Trump Supreme Court nominee, countered later. “There was a vague suggestion, at best.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Making A Murderer
TAGSBRENDAN DASSEYmaking a murderer

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP