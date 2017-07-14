Getty Image

Two big news stories made the Internet rounds yesterday, and what many people don’t realize is that those two stories are linked by one man who found himself on both sides of the same issue.

Late yesterday, we learned that President Trump’s lawyer, Marc Kasowitz — who purportedly has a recent history of alcohol problems, according to ProPublica — sent a series of angry emails to a “concerned citizen” who had emailed Kasowitz and asked him to resign.

“I’m on you now. You are f*cking with me now Let’s see who you are Watch your back, bitch,” Kasowitz emailed to the citizen. “Call me. Don’t be afraid, you piece of sh*t. Stand up. If you don’t call, you’re just afraid.”

Late yesterday, Kasowitz — who was tied up with client matters — said through a spokesman that he would apologize for inappropriate, obscenity-laced emails.

Meanwhile, another big story that circulated yesterday was about Frank Darabont’s obscenity-laced emails to AMC, which were released as part of the original showrunner’s lawsuit against the network over The Walking Dead. Here is one of many nasty emails Darabont sent to network executives back in 2010-2011 while he was working on The Walking Dead: