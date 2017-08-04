Mario Cantone’s Tenure As Anthony Scaramucci Ends With A Passionate Kiss On ‘The President Show’

Managing Editor, Trending
08.04.17

Much like a scumbag Icarus, Anthony Scaramucci’s tenure at The White House came to an end after just 10 days and also sealed the fate of the man who satirized him on Comedy Central’s The President Show. After making impact one week ago on the show alongside Anthony Atamanuik’s Donald Trump and creating a bromance to end all bromances, Cantone was forced to depart from the show on Thursday’s episode and get dragged off by the gigantic hand of General John Kelly to meet with his wife and newborn child.

It’s actually a sad moment in a way. Not only is it a reminder that one of the more entertaining characters from the Trump White House has come and gone in the blink of an eye, but it cuts short what might’ve been the perfect actor to bring Scaramucci to life for comedy. To really knock home just how hard of a goodbye this was, Mooch and Trump turn their bromance into romance by sharing a passionate kiss before Kelly busts in to ruin everything. Mike Pence is disgusted, but clearly Steve Bannon enjoyed it and tried to do the impossible with his own little Bannon.

John Gemberling really gets the essence of Bannon down and Cantone gets one last triumphant Mooch moment before drifting away and becoming a distant memory as the Trump administration marches forward. As Trump says at the end of the clip, it’s back to complete chaos.

(Via Comedy Central)

Around The Web

TAGSAnthony AtamanuikAnthony ScaramucciMario CantoneThe President Show

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 3 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 4 days ago 12 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP