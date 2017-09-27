Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Inhumans have been a part of Marvel’s comic book universe since the mid-1960s, but it wasn’t until the last few years when they started making their way into Marvel’s ever-expanding live-action sphere, first with a few inhuman species on Agents Of SHIELD and now with Marvel’s Inhumans. The first TV series to be filmed using IMAX cameras, Marvel’s Inhumans hopes to capture the MCU’s grand cinematic-scale for the small screen, with a story that looks to infuse the MCU’s cosmic side with a dash of Game of Thronesian political intrigue.

Focusing on the rulers of Attilan — a secret civilization located on Earth’s moon that’s entrenched by a caste system based on who’s born with cool superpowers and who isn’t — the story kicks off when the king, Black Bolt (Anson Mount), becomes the target of a coup led by his brother, Maximus (Iwan Rheon, better known as Ramsay Bolton), who wants to leave their city behind in order to start colonizing earth, a planet we already have dibs on.

With the brothers standing on the opposing ends of the super-powered spectrum (Maximus has none, while Black Bolt can destroy worlds with the sound of his voice, meaning he’s more the strong silent type), the fallout forces the royal family to abandon their home, leaving them scattered across the globe. Though they’re each armed with a unique ability, and their 2,000-pound teleporting bulldog, Lockjaw, the Inhumans will have to contend with the assassins trying to track them down and a new world that isn’t very welcoming to them. Which is what happens when you roll with a 2,000-pound dog. Just saying.

Marvel’s Inhumans premieres Friday, September 29th on ABC