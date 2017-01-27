Mary Tyler Moore, Grant Tinker, Allen Ludden and I had some of the best times of my life together. She was special. A photo posted by Betty White (@bettymwhite) on Jan 26, 2017 at 3:18pm PST

Beyond The Mary Tyler Moore Show being one of the funniest, smartest, and most entertaining shows of its time, it also had a completely stacked cast. Which is no surprise when you think about it, especially since three of the main characters got spinoff shows after Mary Tyler Moore had wrapped. One of the main players, although not one who got a spinoff, was of course Betty White who joined the program about halfway through its run as Sue Ann Nivens. After Moore’s death on Wednesday afternoon, an outpouring of memories and sorrow immediately occurred.

It should come as no shock that White posted a memory of one of her oldest and dearest friends after that saddening news, and even less of a shock that the message behind it would be one of the sweetest things you can say about a person.

“Mary Tyler Moore, Grant Tinker, Allen Ludden and I had some of the best times of my life together. She was special.”

Ludden and Tinker of course were the husbands of White and Moore, respectively. Ludden died of cancer in the 80’s and Tinker passed away just last fall.

White’s assertion that they had some of the best times of their lives together is quite a statement, but somehow there is not a doubt it’s true. 70’s sitcom stars stick together forever.