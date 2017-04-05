Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In season one of Master of None, Aziz Ansari was head over heels for Noel Wells. Next season, he’ll fall even deeper in love. With Italian food.

If you can make it through the season two trailer for Netflix’s Emmy-winning comedy without wanting to eat a big bowl of pasta, you’re either on a stricter diet than I am, or you just ate a big bowl of pasta. There’s no dialogue in the teaser, only (occasionally black and white) footage of Dev (Ansari) and Arnold (Eric Wareheim) feeding each other and driving around Italy, and Dev returning to New York City to, according to the official plot synopsis, “take on challenges in his personal and family life, a new career opportunity, and a complex, developing relationship with someone very meaningful to him.”

Might that be one of the women Dev goes on a date with in the trailer? Or Rachel (Wells), who’s nowhere to be seen? It’s probably not Dev’s parents, played by Ansari’s real-life mom and dad, Shoukath and Fatima, because he already has a complex, beautiful relationship with them. “I haven’t always had the best, most open relationship with my parents because we are weirdly closed off emotionally sometimes. But we are getting better,” he wrote. “And if you have something like that with your family – I urge you to work at it and get better because these are special people in your life and I get terrified when my dad tells me about friends of his, people close to his age, that are having serious health issues, etc. Enjoy and love these people while you can.” In other words, love your parents as much as you love Italian food.

Master of None returns to Netflix on May 12.