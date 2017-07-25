Matt Groening’s Next Animated Show Is Coming To Netflix

FOX

In The Simpsons and Futurama, Matt Groening is two-for-two when it comes to creating all-time great animated comedies (including the greatest one ever).

He’ll hope to make it for three-for-three with Disenchantment.

The animated Netflix series takes place in the “crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland,” according to a press release, and follows “the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.”

Bean, Elfo, and Luci will be played by Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon, and Eric Andre, while the rest of the voice-cast includes Futurama favorites, like John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, and David Herman, as well as Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery. Animation is being done by Futurama‘s Rough Draft Studios.

Groening described Disenchantment as being about “life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you,” while Cindy Holland, Netflix’s VP of original content, said it “will bear his trademark animation style and biting wit, and we think it’s a perfect fit for our many Netflix animation fans.” She’s presumably referring to BoJack Horseman, and not VeggieTales in the City. Although it’s best to get the kids started on Groening’s sense of humor now. The Simpsons will still be on when they’re adults.