Earlier this month we got word that Annette Bening had been cast as Kathleen Blanco, the first female governor of Louisana, in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming season of American Crime Story which will tackle Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath. And now, have our second bit of important casting news. FX announced Thursday that Matthew Broderick is set to play Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Michael D. Brown.

Brown, of course, is best remembered as being praised by George W. Bush shortly after the storm hit in 2005, when Bush famously told the former FEMA director during a public appearance, “Brownie, you’re doing a heck of a job.” In fact, Brownie had not done “a heck of a job” but instead had been widely criticized for what many state, local, and federal officials considered to be an incompetent handling of the aftermath of the storm, and he resigned from his position just 10 days later. Given Broderick’s apparent late-career habit of playing downtrodden, ineffectual beta males, this role seems perfectly suited to him.

There is still no set date for the highly anticipated second season of the true crime anthology, but FX President John Landgraf previously revealed that it won’t air until sometime in 2018. In other words, we still have plenty of time to dream cast the 2005 versions of George W. Bush and Kanye “George Bush Doesn’t Care About Black People” West.