Matthew McConaughey Faked An Australian Accent For A Year

Before he was famous, Matthew McConaughey — expert pitchman and hater of shirts — was a fake Australian bloke L.I.V.I.N. in Texas. While on Late Night With Seth Meyers to promote Sing — in which he voices a koala named Buster Moon — the Texas native talked about taking a year off between high school and college to live in Australia, then faking an Australian accent for his entire freshman year at the University of Texas at Austin (where he just taught a film class this past semester, as things have just gone flat circle).

“And this is Texas, right? There can’t be a lot of people walking around with an Australian accent back then?” Meyers asked McConaughey, “Were people into it?”

“The ladies kind of were, which is why I was doing it,” the Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3 star answered.

He goes on to explain it was also an elaborate prank on his fraternity brothers, which is a nice retroactive explanation for just wanting to be Australian for awhile. Hey, we get it. Australian Matthew McConaughey is cool with us. We could watch Australian Matthew McConaughey’s adventures all day. Australian Matthew McConaughey doesn’t carve “Matt likes peanut butter” into the kitchen cabinents of a rented apartment. He carves “Matty likes vegemite.” When Australian Matthew McConaughey is hanging out naked with Cole Hauser, he doesn’t play bongos; he toots on the didgeridoo. And we already know what Australian Matthew McConaughey would say about a fake accent prank. “Well fair dinkum, fair dinkum, fair dinkum.”