Kurt Sutter's 'Sons Of Anarchy' Spinoff 'Mayans MC' Is Being Reshot And Recast

07.05.17

Game of Thrones and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, two of the most popular and beloved television shows of the past 20 years, both got off to rocky starts. The original pilot for HBO’s biggest hit has never seen the light of day (the only note co-showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss received from friend and fellow scriptwriter Craig Mazin about the original cut: “MASSIVE PROBLEMS”), while creator Joss Whedon once said that Buffy‘s unaired pilot, which eventually leaked, is so bad, it “sucks on ass.” Obviously both series eventually recovered, so it’s not always a flashing warning sign when words like “reshoots” are brought up. But it’s not good news, either.

The pilot for the Sons of Anarchy spinoff, Mayans MC, is being “completely reshot as well as recasting certain key roles,” according to Variety. Creator Kurt Sutter was originally planning to direct, but he’s handing the reigns to Norberto Barba (who’s also an executive producer) to focus on writing.

It is not known at this time which roles will be recast. J.D. Pardo has been cast as the lead, with Edward James Olmos, Richard Cabral, John Ortiz, Antonio Jaramillo, and Clayton Cardenas also starring in the pilot. The pilot will follow EZ Reyes, a prospect — potential member — for the Mayans charter on the California-Mexico border. EZ will struggle with his desire for vengeance against the local cartel and his need for the women in his life to respect him. (Via)

It’s worth mentioning that Sons of Anarchy went through a substantial reshoot before debuting in 2008. The biggest change: Scott Glenn originally played Clay Morrow, not Ron Perlman. It’s hard to imagine Sons without Hellboy, so hopefully the Mayans news is a minor blip on the road to greater things.

Like getting hit by a truck.

(Via Variety)

MAYANS MC SONS OF ANARCHY

