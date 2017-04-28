Getty Image

Well, so much for those Putin rumors. According to TMZ, when Megyn Kelly makes her big NBC News debut in June her inaugural interview will be with none other than the Kardashian family. Well, most of them, anyway. Kelly reportedly visited the set of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Thursday, where she supposedly sat down with Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian, along with Kris, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner.

Both Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner were apparently not invited to participate, which is not much of a surprise given the ramifications of Jenner’s recently published tell-all, which has put her on the outs with her ex and former stepdaughters.

It goes without saying that this change in direction is not exactly as hard-hitting as a sit down with the leader of Russia and possible influencer of the 2016 United States presidential election, although TMZ points out that it is rare for all of the Kardashians to give a joint interview together. At the breakneck pace Kardashain news goes however, it’s unclear what they could have to talk about in April that will still be relevant when the interview actually airs in June — especially given Kim Kardashian’s teary-eyed interview on Ellen Thursday in which she opened up about her Paris robbery.

