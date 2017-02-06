Who Has The Real QB Advantage In The Super Bowl?

Melissa McCarthy is one of the best comedians out there right now (as proven by her stellar box office record) and she got there mostly because of her physical comedy skills. So it only makes sense that a McCarthy-led Super Bowl commercial would rely on those hilarious skills first and foremost. Kia’s spot in the big game involved the actress supporting various environmental initiatives like saving trees, whales, ice caps, and rhinos. Of course, each act required her to go above and beyond by actually traveling to Antarctica or ending up on the wrong side of an angry rhino’s horn.

The purpose of the commercial was to show that sometimes caring about the environment doesn’t require people to actually hug a tree or find themselves in the path of a huge whale, all that’s needed to support the Earth is to drive the new Kia Niro crossover. That way, as the commercial says, you can drive like you are saving the world without actually having to risk your life running around the world and standing up to Big Oil or anything like that.

