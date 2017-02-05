Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer Should Replace Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump On ‘SNL’

#SNL
02.05.17 26 mins ago

Alec Baldwin has a pretty sweet deal with SNL. He’ll play Donald Trump, usually in the cold open, but only when he’s not doing anything else (like voicing a baby who’s also — get this — a boss!). The 30 Rock star has appeared in nearly half the episodes so far this season, which is how often I hope we see Melissa McCarthy’s wonderful Sean Spicer impression.

The White House Press Secretary and Communications Director is an angry man. He’s picked fights with Dippin’ Dots (the “NOT the ice cream of the future”), the press, and, of course, SNL for being “mean” to his boss. I wonder how he’ll feel about McCarthy’s fantastically furious imitation, where he becomes a screaming mad man (OK, even more of a screaming mad man) who carries his podium around, locks a CNN reporter in a cage and makes him wear a diaper as punishment, follows news of a Finding Dory screening with the abolishment of the National Parks Service, and picks fights with everyone.

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSmelissa mccarthySean SpicerSNL

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 5 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 6 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP