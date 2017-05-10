Sean Spicer's Most Cringeworthy Moments With The Press Corps

05.10.17

SNL‘s 42nd season of having set designer Leo Yoshimura play Sulu kicked off on October 1, 2016, and nothing of importance has happened since. The uneventful season comes to an end next week with President Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Katy Perry, but this week, host Melissa McCarthy will officially join the Five-Timers Club, with help from musical guest Haim.

Of course, the Ghostbusters star has been on SNL more than five times. Her fiery Sean Spicer impression has consistently, well, trumped Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump. It looks like she’ll be running over the press again this weekend. In the latest promo, McCarthy sings “I Feel Pretty” from West Side Story as herself before transitioning into the embattled press secretary.

You know Spicer, who McCarthy has been closely “watching and observing,” is paying attention, and so is President Donald Trump. According to a Politico report, “More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts, it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president’s eyes… And the unflattering send-up by a female comedian was not considered helpful for Spicer’s longevity in the grueling, high-profile job.”

Maybe McCarthy can play James Comey, too. Oh, wait

(Via NBC)

