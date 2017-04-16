Sean Spicer's Most Cringeworthy Moments With The Press Corps

Melissa McCarthy Brings Back Sean Spicer’s Easter Bunny Days To Discuss ‘Concentration Clubs’ On ‘SNL’

#SNL
04.16.17 4 hours ago

Who knows how much longer we’ll be able to enjoy Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer. Either “Spicey” will finally hear President Trump’s signature “you’re fired,” thus taking him off the airwaves possibly forever, or North Korea will usher in the end of the world, thus taking the airwaves off the airwaves forever.

No matter what happens, it’s a shame. McCarthy’s Spicer is by far one of the best things to come from the pre-fallout world, as it will soon be known. In her latest appearance as the embattled Press Secretary, we get Spicer’s version of the Jewish Passover featuring some clutch Veggietales characters, a correction on the “Holocaust Center” remark (they’re actually called Concentration Clubs), and a curt reminder that we’ll all be dead soon.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSmelissa mccarthySean SpicerSNL

First 100 Days

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

03.30.17 2 weeks ago 45 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP