Who knows how much longer we’ll be able to enjoy Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer. Either “Spicey” will finally hear President Trump’s signature “you’re fired,” thus taking him off the airwaves possibly forever, or North Korea will usher in the end of the world, thus taking the airwaves off the airwaves forever.

No matter what happens, it’s a shame. McCarthy’s Spicer is by far one of the best things to come from the pre-fallout world, as it will soon be known. In her latest appearance as the embattled Press Secretary, we get Spicer’s version of the Jewish Passover featuring some clutch Veggietales characters, a correction on the “Holocaust Center” remark (they’re actually called Concentration Clubs), and a curt reminder that we’ll all be dead soon.