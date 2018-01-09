Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Meryl Streep has been nominated for an Oscar so many times in her career, it is easy to forget some of the roles that earned the honor over the years. So many that not even Streep herself can remember them all at this point. Jimmy Kimmel demonstrates that last point by quizzing Streep, with the legendary actress only managing to name 5 (technically 6) of the 20 different films she has been nominated for.

She manages to get most of the big ones like Kramer Vs. Kramer and Sophie’s Choice. Streep also pulls out Silkwood, which could easily be one of those roles you forget about, and mentions A Cry In The Dark but gets screwed by Kimmel and IMDB. After that, it just goes bad and Streep can’t remember anything else, including her first nomination for The Deer Hunter and last year’s Florence Foster Jenkins — though most would probably forget about that one.

Some notables she forgets are The Devil Wears Prada, The Iron Lady, Julie & Julia, and Adaptation, which are honestly some of the best from her later career and make this failure even more shocking. Does Meryl Streep just show up and go through the motions at this point? Is she that good?

She’s likely to get her 21st nomination this year for The Post and it’s doubtful that anybody else will ever reach her level of success. Now it is official to say that Meryl Streep has forgotten more awards than most actors and actresses will ever receive.

