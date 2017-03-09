Supreme Court Will Not Hear Transgender Student's Case

Michael Ian Black Explains How Trump Got Elected With The Perfect Subway Sandwich Analogy

03.09.17 32 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

When historians look back on how Donald Trump was voted President of the United States during the 2016 election cycle, they’ll likely find it was a perfect storm of Bernie Sanders rising as an unforeseen force against Hillary Clinton, in turn disillusioning many young voters against the eventual Democratic nominee; emails; more emails; and the unfortunate nature of human beings to be entranced by an arguably charismatic demagogue.

Comedian Michael Ian Black has a much simpler explanation, however. During a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday night, the Wet Hot American Summer actor explained that the damn whole thing can be summed up with sandwiches. Yes, sandwiches. And not just any sandwiches, but Subway sandwiches — as Black proceeded to spin a tale of B.M.T. subs (which he pointed out doesn’t even contain any deli meats that have names that begin with the letters “B,” “M,” or “T”) and cheese-less grilled chicken subs.

Despite Black’s claims of being a “Subway connoisseur” even with his questionable order of a grilled chicken sub with no cheese, jalapenos and mustard, in the end his analogy does actually make a bit of sense. We won’t spoil the outcome even though it does take him a minute to arrive at his conclusion, but the short answer is that you can chalk it up to “jerks like him.”

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trumpMICHAEL IAN BLACKSTEPHEN COLBERT
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP