Sky Arts Pulls Michael Jackson Comedy After Paris Jackson Tweets ‘It Makes Me Want To Vomit’

01.13.17

Earlier this week, we got our first horrifying glimpse of Joseph Fiennes’ depiction of Michael Jackson in an episode of the British anthology series Urban Myths. The tongue-in-cheek episode centered on a rumored road trip that Michael Jackson, Marlon Brando, and Elizabeth Taylor took after 9/11, and while the casting of Stockard Channing and Brian Cox as Liz Taylor and Brando were inspired, the Internet was not impressed with the depiction of Jackson by a white man, Fiennes.

Among the many who expressed dismay with the casting of Fiennes was Michael Jackson’s own daughter, Paris Jackson. Paris — who also defended her father last year against allegations that child porn was found by police in his Neverland ranch — took complete offense to the entire Sky Arts project.

