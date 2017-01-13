Earlier this week, we got our first horrifying glimpse of Joseph Fiennes’ depiction of Michael Jackson in an episode of the British anthology series Urban Myths. The tongue-in-cheek episode centered on a rumored road trip that Michael Jackson, Marlon Brando, and Elizabeth Taylor took after 9/11, and while the casting of Stockard Channing and Brian Cox as Liz Taylor and Brando were inspired, the Internet was not impressed with the depiction of Jackson by a white man, Fiennes.
Among the many who expressed dismay with the casting of Fiennes was Michael Jackson’s own daughter, Paris Jackson. Paris — who also defended her father last year against allegations that child porn was found by police in his Neverland ranch — took complete offense to the entire Sky Arts project.
