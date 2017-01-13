Sky Arts

Earlier this week, we got our first horrifying glimpse of Joseph Fiennes’ depiction of Michael Jackson in an episode of the British anthology series Urban Myths. The tongue-in-cheek episode centered on a rumored road trip that Michael Jackson, Marlon Brando, and Elizabeth Taylor took after 9/11, and while the casting of Stockard Channing and Brian Cox as Liz Taylor and Brando were inspired, the Internet was not impressed with the depiction of Jackson by a white man, Fiennes.

Among the many who expressed dismay with the casting of Fiennes was Michael Jackson’s own daughter, Paris Jackson. Paris — who also defended her father last year against allegations that child porn was found by police in his Neverland ranch — took complete offense to the entire Sky Arts project.

@TheMJCast i'm so incredibly offended by it, as i'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017

@TheMJCast it angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother liz as well — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017