Michael K. Williams has been a fixture of HBO’s line up for years now, having been a cornerstone of shows like The Wire and Boardwalk Empire. He most recently appeared in the network’s summer sleeper The Night Of, a series that managed to garner tons of fan conversation, critical buzz, and significant awards notice. While it was originally planned as a limited series, HBO has been pondering a second season, considering the attention that series received. According to an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Williams thinks they would be fools not to, but acknowledges that the focus on quality over quantity remains at the heart of the production.
“HBO would be deaf, dumb, and stupid to not want to do another season of this. However, from what I gather from [creators] Richard Price and Steven Zaillian, there is no amount of money that you can just throw at them to piece together a shabby excuse for a season 2 of what we created. If it didn’t fit, it ain’t happening.”
True Detective could be used as precedent for HBO deciding to order a second season of an intended miniseries, but it could also be used as a deterrent, as it was definitely a “shabby excuse” of a followup. Still, given the right material, a continuation of The Night Of could be a success. Plus, breakout star Riz Ahmed has gotten that Star Wars boost from Rogue One, which could bring in a whole host of new viewers.
Keep on fucking that chicken uproxx. It will be 2050 and you guys will still be bitter about how you didn’t understand all the storylines of true detective season 2, which was actually great.
Dude you’re literally the only human being every to like season 2 of True Detective. It sucked. Just accept it
@Staubachlvr S2 fan right here. While it wasn’t as good as S1, and the last half hour of the season completely ruined EVERYTHING, overall the season was good.
@Holodigm. Saying it’s good is one thing. Shakespeare has defended it vigorously, like it’s his child, called it great and that in time it would be considered underappreciated for its time. Enjoying it is one thing but….come on
S2 was a pretty good detective story, I was actually much more interested in the case they were investigating than the case from S1. But I agree that the last episode really screwed the pooch. But that’s okay, sometimes things aren’t “one hundred”, as they say. I’d still like to see S3.
There were parts of TD season 2 that were great and parts (like Vince Vaughn) that were horre dous. Overall it was undeniably disappointing based on the hype off season 1.
Night Of season 1, on the other hand, didnt even stick the landing. I could pass on another season of Turtorro’s crusty-feet-metaphoring.
If they do it, it must be with entirely new characters. Because, how many “nights of” characters from season 1 could have ? It would be ridiculous.
While it would definitely dilute the “brand” of the first season, I have to admit I’d watch the ongoing legal antics of John Stone. Naz would have to disappear from the show altogether, but they could keep doing courtroom/Rikers stuff with Tuturro and Williams. The problem is that it would be more procedural and less prestige, so I’m not sure HBO would go for it.