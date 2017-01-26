NBC

In his SNL monologue, first-time host Aziz Ansari compared Donald Trump supporters to selectively forgetful fans of singer Chris Brown. “I’m sure there’s a lot of people voted for Trump the same way a lot of people listen to the music of Chris Brown,” he joked, “where it’s like, ‘Hey, man! I’m just here for the tunes. I’m just here for the tunes. I don’t know about that other stuff. I just like the dancing and the music. I don’t condone the extracurriculars.’ If you think about it, Donald Trump is basically the Chris Brown of politics.”

Well, Chris Brown thought about it, and he’s pissed, as did actor Michael Rapaport, and he’s also upset. And they both had tasteless responses. Brown instructed “ALADDIN” to “HOP OFF MY D*CK,” while Rapaport went with the tried-and-true “everyone is so politically correct these days” route. He also threw in a “obviously, nobody supports beating women” for good measure.

While speaking on his I Am Rapaport podcast, the Justified star said, “Aziz Ansari, who the f*ck do you think you are? Why are you dragging [Chris Brown] through the mud? Who are you to talk about him?” He continued: