‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Miguel Ferrer Has Died From Cancer At 61

Character actor Miguel Ferrer has died at age 61 of throat cancer. He passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family in his home on Thursday.
The body of work Ferrer leaves behind is remarkably varied. TV viewers are likely most familiar with Ferrer for his roles of Assistant Director Owen Grange on NCIS: Los Angeles or Dr. Garret Macy on Crossing Jordan, not to mention his work on the cult masterpiece Twin Peaks. In film, Ferrer brought his talent to memorable performances in films like RoboCop and 2004’s Manchurian Candidate update. Early in his entertainment career, Ferrer (son of José Ferrer and singer Rosemary Clooney) worked as a drummer. He toured with Clooney and Bing Crosby as a musician and even drummed on Keith Moon’s only proper solo album Two Sides of the Moon.
“Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family,” said cousin George Clooney of Ferrer’s passing. “Miguel made the world brighter and funnier, and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will.”
Since news arrived of his passing, there’s been no shortage of peers reaching out to express their sadness over this loss and to celebrate what Ferrer brought to the world.
