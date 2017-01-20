‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Miguel Ferrer Has Died From Cancer At 61

Getty Image

Character actor Miguel Ferrer has died at age 61 of throat cancer. He passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family in his home on Thursday.

The body of work Ferrer leaves behind is remarkably varied. TV viewers are likely most familiar with Ferrer for his roles of Assistant Director Owen Grange on NCIS: Los Angeles or Dr. Garret Macy on Crossing Jordan, not to mention his work on the cult masterpiece Twin Peaks. In film, Ferrer brought his talent to memorable performances in films like RoboCop and 2004’s Manchurian Candidate update. Early in his entertainment career, Ferrer (son of José Ferrer and singer Rosemary Clooney) worked as a drummer. He toured with Clooney and Bing Crosby as a musician and even drummed on Keith Moon’s only proper solo album Two Sides of the Moon.

“Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family,” said cousin George Clooney of Ferrer’s passing. “Miguel made the world brighter and funnier, and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will.”

Since news arrived of his passing, there’s been no shortage of peers reaching out to express their sadness over this loss and to celebrate what Ferrer brought to the world.

Miguel Ferrer my long time friend !I'm crying in your passing You gave us such heart both on and off screen Rest my loving friend Rest SSWA — Edward James Olmos (@edwardjolmos) January 19, 2017

In between takes of intense gravity,he'd make all of us on set laugh till we cried..had respect 4 ALL..& THE STORIES- #MiguelFerrer #RIP https://t.co/9WcWAs1FMl — Jill Hennessy (@JillHennessy) January 19, 2017

What a great actor R.IP #MiguelFerrer we did #revenge together and he was always the kindest! https://t.co/uDrRcZnPVL — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) January 19, 2017

This is devastating! Miggy was one of the sweetest guys I have ever had the pleasure to work with! R.I.P. Miguel Ferrer https://t.co/NpoPVQh2Hr — robert patrick (@robertpatrickT2) January 19, 2017

RIP the great Miguel Ferrer. Memorable in many roles like TWIN PEAKS & just brilliant as Bob Morton in ROBOCOP. 'I fucking love that guy!'. pic.twitter.com/CKAXNKG3V4 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 19, 2017

#MiguelFerrer could make me cry of laughter w a story then chew me out in a scene a beat later. The best. He made everyday on set a joy #RIP — Rachelle Lefevre (@RachelleLefevre) January 19, 2017

Miguel Ferrer was brilliant, tough, funny as hell. Terrific guy, by every measure. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 19, 2017

Awful news…Miguel Ferrer is gone. Agent Rosenfield, I love you. RIP.

-Coop — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) January 19, 2017

(Via Entertainment Weekly & Variety)