Mila Kunis Trolls Mike Pence On A Monthly Basis With Help From Planned Parenthood

#Planned Parenthood #Mila Kunis
11.03.17 43 mins ago

Following the 2016 election, Planned Parenthood received thousands of donations from “Mike Pence.” It wasn’t the real Mike Pence, of course — the vice president, who once claimed that “condoms are a very, very poor protection against sexually transmitted diseases,” has worked hard to defund the non-profit organization — but individuals giving money in his name.

Mila Kunis is one of them.

On Thursday, the actress dropped by Conan, where she talked about her new movie A Bad Moms Christmas, as well as her protest against Pence and the entire Trump administration. “I disagreed with some of the stuff that Pence was doing and was trying to do,” she said, “and so as a reminder that there are women out there in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of reoccurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood. Every month to his office he gets a little letter that says like, ‘An anonymous donation has been made in your name.'”

Kunis continued, “I don’t look at it as a prank. This is just like, I strongly disagree and this is my little way of showing it. It’s a peaceful protest.”

Bad mom, good protest.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Planned Parenthood#Mila Kunis
TAGSMike PenceMILA KUNISplanned parenthood

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP