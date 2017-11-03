Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Following the 2016 election, Planned Parenthood received thousands of donations from “Mike Pence.” It wasn’t the real Mike Pence, of course — the vice president, who once claimed that “condoms are a very, very poor protection against sexually transmitted diseases,” has worked hard to defund the non-profit organization — but individuals giving money in his name.

Mila Kunis is one of them.

On Thursday, the actress dropped by Conan, where she talked about her new movie A Bad Moms Christmas, as well as her protest against Pence and the entire Trump administration. “I disagreed with some of the stuff that Pence was doing and was trying to do,” she said, “and so as a reminder that there are women out there in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of reoccurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood. Every month to his office he gets a little letter that says like, ‘An anonymous donation has been made in your name.'”

Kunis continued, “I don’t look at it as a prank. This is just like, I strongly disagree and this is my little way of showing it. It’s a peaceful protest.”

Bad mom, good protest.