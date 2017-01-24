UPROXX 20: Milana Vayntrub Still Hasn’t Recovered From Seeing Adele Live

01.24.17

Milana Vayntrub reps AT&T in the cell phone wars, got lost in space for Paul Feig on Other Space, and tries to bring aid and attention to Syrian refugees with #CantDoNothing. She can currently be seen in a recurring role opposite on This Is Us and, as you’ll see in the latest entry in our questionnaire, she’s passionately in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers, La La Land, and Devon Sawa.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Mezcal, soda, something gingery or spicy, not too sweet. And a glass of water. I know. Don’t hate me.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

RespectTheHyphen. Just a guy who really cares about the hyphen in Spider-man.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR?

The OA.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Cheese of varying temperatures, on bread of varying toastedness.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Facebook, Reddit, Instagram — in that order.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“You’ll Be Back” by Jonathan Groff from the Hamilton soundtrack

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Don’t try to win over mean people.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

Who sings “You’ll be Back” from the Hamilton soundtrack.

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs. I’m allergic to cats, but I’ll still stick my face in a kitten and live with the consequences.

