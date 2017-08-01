UPROXX 20: Minka Kelly Has Eyebrow-Plucking Regrets

#UPROXX 20
Editor-in-Chief
08.01.17 6 Comments

Getty Image

Minka Kelly is probably best known for her role on Friday Night Lights but you may also know her from shows like Parenthood and Jane the Virgin, as well as films like The Roommate, The Butler, and (500) Days of Summer. Recently, Kelly graduated from culinary school and is planning her own food show, and she also traveled to Ecuador and teamed with Dove Chocolate on a documentary series about responsibly sourcing cocoa beans and roasting beans using techniques rooted in European heritage.

Minka made some time recently to participate in our recurring questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Mexican mule.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@amandaseals and @annstreetstudio.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

Catastrophe, Fleabag, and Chef’s Table.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Lasagna.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Whatsgabycooking.com

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“LFT” by Quadron.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Stop plucking your eyebrows.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“NY Times recipe”

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs.

10.Best concert of your life was…?

James Blake blew my mind.

Around The Web

TOPICS#UPROXX 20
TAGSMINKA KELLYuproxx 20

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 4 hours ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 day ago 10 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 6 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP