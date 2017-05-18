What You Need To Know About Trumpcare

‘Mom’ Will Be Donating Its Emmy Campaign Budget To Planned Parenthood This Year

Web Culture Editor
05.18.17

Getty Image

We have now officially entered Emmy season, when networks and studios will spend big bucks on campaigns in an effort to get their shows considered for nominations. But this year, one sitcom is putting its Emmy campaign budget to good use, and making a powerful statement in the process.

Mom creator Chuck Lorre and lead actress Allison Janney announced on CBS This Morning Thursday that the $250,000 which would have been spent on the CBS sitcom’s Emmy campaign will instead be donated to Planned Parenthood. This, of course, comes at an imperative time when the GOP is trying to push a new healthcare bill through the senate that would essentially eliminate funding for the non-profit organization, which helps millions of low-income women access fundamental preventative care.

TAGSAmerican Health Care ActCBSMOMplanned parenthood

