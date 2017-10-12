WARNING: Spoilers for the season premiere of Mr. Robot ahead

Mr. Robot returned with a strong third season premiere that saw the effect of Elliot’s plans taking hold and actually placing him at a point where he’s looking for someone to blame for everything — at least until he decides the only person to blame is himself. You can read our full rundown of the episode over here, but Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the origins of this moment in the premiere and how it reflected our current status with Trump, Brexit, and more around the world.

For Esmail, the scene itself was a reflection of the real world and many felt following November’s election, crafting something that was driven more by emotion and feeling than fact: