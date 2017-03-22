Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In the not too distant future — April 14 — a new season of Mystery Science Theater 3000 is debuting on Netflix. Today, the streaming service released the first look at the revival, including Jonah Ray as the new Joel/Mike, depending on who you prefer, as well as Patton Oswalt as TV’s Son of TV’s Frank and Felicia Day as Pearl Forrester’s daughter, Kinga. We also hear Crow T. Robot speak with his third different voice: First, it was Trace Beaulieu, then Bill Corbett, and now, Hampton Yount (Baron Vaughn’s Tom Servo remains quiet).

One of the biggest mysteries about the new MST3K is what movies the Satellite of Love crew will be forced to watch. The trailer gives away at least two of them: Reptilicus, the 1961 Danish-American, um, “classic” about a giant reptile, and another film involving naked women wearing sunglasses.

Mitchell (Mitchell!) star Joe Don Baker likes the sound of that last one.

To celebrate the return of MST3K (thanks to over $5 million in donations through Kickstarter), over 20 fan-favorite episodes were recently added to the Netflix archive, including Merlin’s Shop of Mystical Wonders, Puma Man, Time Chasers, and the all-time classic Manos: Hands of Fate. You know Torgo will be watching on April 14. You should, too, but remember: watch out for snakes.



