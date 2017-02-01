Is Hip-Hop The New Punk?

BET Could Have Another New Edition Level Ratings Smash With The Upcoming Nas Inspired ‘Street Dreams’

Trending Writer
01.31.17

Getty Image

The early life of hip-hop legend Nas will be the subject of a brand new series from BET. Seeing as the cable network’s recent New Edition miniseries was an absolute ratings juggernaut, why wouldn’t they want to greenlight more retro-inspired fare?

Deadline reports that BET is going ahead with a pilot for Street Dreams, an NYC-set period piece that’s been bubbling around in one form or another for a few years. In 2014, the series was reported as a half-hour comedy from XBox Entertainment Studios, but a series of events have now brought the project to Black Entertainment Television.

Billed as “a show about music, family, and about the trials and tribulations of the rap game,” the focus is on the journey of Nas as he makes his journey. Street Dreams also has the fingerprints of The Wackness writer/director Jonathan Levine who will also be providing those services on the pilot. Both Levine and Nas are exec producers on the project which doesn’t appear to have a debut date at the moment.

Going the biopic/bioseries route is definitely a risk/reward type proposition. The aforementioned triumphs of BET’s The New Edition Story are never guaranteed. If fans aren’t happy with your work, they’re not afraid to speak up and clown on your production. Consider Lifetime’s Aaliyah movie to be a cautionary tale.

(Via Deadline)

TAGSBETJONATHAN LEVINENasStreet Dreams
Author Profile Picture
Dan MacRae is a bear that learned how to type and here we are. He lives in Toronto and enjoys dumb ol' PSAs.

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 days ago
How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 6 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 3 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP