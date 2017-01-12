UPROXX 20: Nathan Fillion Loves Disneyland And Greek Ribs

Getty Image

Nathan Fillion is an actor perhaps best known for portraying Richard Castle on ABC’s Castle. You may also know him from shows like Modern Family and Desperate Housewives, and films like Waitress and Saving Private Ryan. Currently, he co-stars alongside Alan Tudyk in Con Man, a web series that follows a cult sci-fi actor as he tours the convention circuit. A special episode of the series premieres today on Comic-Con HQ. Nathan was kind enough to take part in our 20 questions questionnaire series recently.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

A vodka soda if it’s a fancy party. Spiced rum and Coke for casual. Piña Colada in the tropics.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@kellyaxelrad. She’s brilliant, funny, self-deprecating and socially responsible.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR?

Westworld, Walking Dead, Talking Dead, Ridiculousness, Impossible Engineering, Drunk History, Rick and Morty, to name a few.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

If it’s my last — more important than what I eat, is who I eat it with.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

IMDB, Amazon.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Darth Vader theme, when my dad calls.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Learn to cook, dance, and play an instrument.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

How to spell self-deprecating.

9. Dogs or cats?

96% of dogs are great. All cats are on a brief probationary period.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Martin Sexton at the Troubadour.