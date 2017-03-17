NBC

While NBC previously announced its prime-time Saturday Night Live spin-off, SNL: Weekend Update will premiere August 10th, many of the network’s returning and brand new summer programming has remained in limbo. Not anymore, for the peacock just released its summer schedule, which is jam-packed with dates and times for everything from the Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and Ne-Yo-judged World of Dance reality show, to the highly anticipated third season of The Carmichael Show. Series creator and star Jerrod Carmichael gave us a preview of the new season’s magic in a recent interview, and we’re very excited for what’s in store.

The first and second seasons of The Carmichael Show received critical praise from all corners, and a third season renewal eventually came toward the latter’s end last May. Yet aside from the fact that Carmichael and his team were hard at work in the writers’ room, NBC hasn’t said much. Per the summer schedule, however, we now know The Carmichael Show will return Wednesday, May 31st at 9 p.m. ET.

Check out the full lineup below, with all times listed in ET: