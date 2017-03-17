The Greatest Pranks From 'The Office'

The NBC Summer Schedule Finally Reveals When ‘The Carmichael Show’ Will Make Its Return

#Reality TV #SNL #The Carmichael Show
News & Entertainment Writer
03.17.17

NBC

While NBC previously announced its prime-time Saturday Night Live spin-off, SNL: Weekend Update will premiere August 10th, many of the network’s returning and brand new summer programming has remained in limbo. Not anymore, for the peacock just released its summer schedule, which is jam-packed with dates and times for everything from the Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and Ne-Yo-judged World of Dance reality show, to the highly anticipated third season of The Carmichael Show. Series creator and star Jerrod Carmichael gave us a preview of the new season’s magic in a recent interview, and we’re very excited for what’s in store.

The first and second seasons of The Carmichael Show received critical praise from all corners, and a third season renewal eventually came toward the latter’s end last May. Yet aside from the fact that Carmichael and his team were hard at work in the writers’ room, NBC hasn’t said much. Per the summer schedule, however, we now know The Carmichael Show will return Wednesday, May 31st at 9 p.m. ET.

Check out the full lineup below, with all times listed in ET:

MONDAY, MAY 8
10:00-11:00 p.m. — World of Dance (moves to 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 30)

TUESDAY, MAY 30
8:00-10:00 p.m. — America’s Got Talent

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31
9-9:30 p.m. — The Carmichael Show

MONDAY, JUNE 12
8:00-10:00 p.m. — American Ninja Warrior
10:00-11:00 p.m. — Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21
8:00-9:00 p.m. — Little Big Shots: Forever Young

THURSDAY, JUNE 22
8:00-9:00 p.m. — The Wall
9:00-10:00 p.m. — The Night Shift

TUESDAY, JULY 25
10:00-11:00 p.m. — Midnight, Texas

MONDAY, AUGUST 7
10:00-11:00 p.m. — Hollywood Game Night

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10
9-9:30 p.m. — Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16
9:00-10:00 p.m. — Marlon (back to back episodes)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Reality TV#SNL#The Carmichael Show
TAGSNBCReality TVSNLThe Carmichael ShowWEEKEND UPDATE
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 7 hours ago
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP