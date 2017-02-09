Now We Know Why Negan Is A Sociopath On ‘The Walking Dead’

#AMC #The Walking Dead
Entertainment Features
02.09.17

AMC

Negan is one of the most sociopathic characters in all of television history, and easily the most evil of The Walking Dead villains, so far. He introduced himself to the series by bashing Abraham’s head in. He then taunted Daryl to get a rise out of him and then used Daryl’s outburst as justification for bashing in the skull of Glenn. Worse still, Negan subsequently used Daryl’s guilt as a psychological weapon against him, as he has done with all of his followers. Negan needles at their weak spots, breaks their minds, and then he owns them. In the case of Dwight, for instance, he took his wife and now brags to Dwight about attempts to impregnate her. But if Dwight pushes back, Negan threatens to kill Dwight’s wife.

Negan is an evil dude, but the series itself hasn’t given much context for why Negan is the way he is. However, in the still-ongoing 48-page origin story, “Here’s Negan,” which is currently being doled out in four-page increments in the pages of The Walking Dead comic, readers have gained a better understanding of what motivates Negan’s unorthodox leadership style.

Comics Spoilers Ahead

Negan’s origin may make it into the television at some point — next season, most likely — so if you don’t want to be spoiled, here’s where you should exit.

AMC

TOPICS#AMC#The Walking Dead
TAGSAMCNEGANThe Walking Dead
Author Profile Picture
Dustin is a entertainment writer at Uproxx specializing in television theories, yarn walls, 'The Walking Dead,' 'Better Call Saul,' and box-office reporting. He is also the publisher of Pajiba, and firmly believes that Steven Avery did it.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP