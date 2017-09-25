HBO

Neil deGrasse Tyson has been on a quest to eradicate ignorance surrounding science, and lately that quest has taken him to some unusual places. He’s been taking on flat-earthers and climate change deniers, always a worthy cause. And then there’s his habit of picking apart popular entertainment for flaws, tearing big holes in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 and picking fights with Star Wars fans.

Now he’s back with more thoughts on the scientific validity of Game of Thrones‘ seventh season. Surprisingly, he seemed pretty okay with the show for the most part, given how fast and loose the show played with movement across geography. Maybe that’s because Tyson isn’t a heavyweight when it comes to maps of Westeros. He does, however, know his combustion physics.

Intriguing Thermal Physics in #GameOfThrones: BlueDragon breath would be at least a factor of 3X hotter than RedDragon breath pic.twitter.com/RvpBkqJ1sw — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 24, 2017

Taking magic out of the equation, that could help explain why the Night King’s wight dragon was able to cut through the Wall with such ease. A lot of debate has gone into what the deal is with the undead Viserion and whether he’s an ice dragon that breathes freezing air instead of fire or what. Considering the breath looks like fire and melts like fire, we’re going to stick with it being fire. And now you can drag Neil deGrasse Tyson’s say-so into any future drunken debates on the subject!

